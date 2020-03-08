You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Cares For The Troops

Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Cares For The Troops

March 8, 2020

Tune in to the Sunday Journal for an update from Cape Cod Cares For the Troops and their ongoing efforts to support members of the military overseas.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 