You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Moms

Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Moms

May 8, 2020

As Mother’s Day weekend is here, Amy Leonardi discusses ways that people can celebrate and gives tips on what families can do to keep themselves busy while adhering to the state’s stay-at-home advisory.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 