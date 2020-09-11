Aerosol Transmission Expert and former Harvard University Professor Dr. David Edwards joins the segment to talk about how people can stay safe while traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic and his recent scientific research and creation of FEND.
Sunday Journal with Dr. David Edwards
September 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
