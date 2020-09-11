You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Dr. David Edwards

Sunday Journal with Dr. David Edwards

September 11, 2020

Aerosol Transmission Expert and former Harvard University Professor Dr. David Edwards joins the segment to talk about how people can stay safe while traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic and his recent scientific research and creation of FEND.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 