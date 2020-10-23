>October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Jill Oxley with Cape Cod Healthcare joins the program to talk about how important educating the public about the disease is and also how crucial mammograms and screenings are.
Sunday Journal with Dr. Jill Oxley on Breast Cancer Awareness
October 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
