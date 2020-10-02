You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Fifth Barnstable District Candidate Steven Xiarhos

Sunday Journal with Fifth Barnstable District Candidate Steven Xiarhos

October 2, 2020

Republican nominee for the 5th Barnstable District State Representative Seat Steven Xiarhos is back on the program to talk about his campaign, what he wants to do for the district if he’s successful in November and what his experience has been like campaigning for the seat.

