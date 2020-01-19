Inspector Martin MacNeely with the CO-MM Fire Department stops by the program to talk about their Senior Home Safety Program that offers residents 65 and older the chance for firefighters to inspect their fire and carbon monoxide detectors.
Sunday Journal with Inspector MacNeely
January 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
