Sunday Journal with Inspector MacNeely

Sunday Journal with Inspector MacNeely

January 19, 2020

Inspector Martin MacNeely with the CO-MM Fire Department stops by the program to talk about their Senior Home Safety Program that offers residents 65 and older the chance for firefighters to inspect their fire and carbon monoxide detectors.

