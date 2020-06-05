You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with John Reed and Jonathan Thompson

Sunday Journal with John Reed and Jonathan Thompson

June 5, 2020

NAACP Cape Cod Chapter President John Reed and Jonathan Thompson from JT’s Chronicles discuss how the recent protests and rallies being held across the country are making a difference in the community.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 