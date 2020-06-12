You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Keys to Coping Project

Sunday Journal with Keys to Coping Project

June 12, 2020

Centerville resident Lenore Lyons tells us more about the Keys to Coping Project, which asks people what they are missing during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are coping by submitting artwork that is uploaded online for everyone to see and share.

