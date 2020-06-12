Sunday Journal with Keys to Coping Project

Centerville resident Lenore Lyons tells us more about the Keys to Coping Project, which asks people what they are missing during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are coping by submitting artwork that is uploaded online for everyone to see and share.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
