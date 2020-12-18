You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Pete J. Ostroskey

Sunday Journal with Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Pete J. Ostroskey

December 18, 2020

Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Pete J. Ostroskey shares tips on keeping you and your family safe during the holidays, including candle safety, proper Christmas tree care, and fireplace management. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 