Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Pete J. Ostroskey shares tips on keeping you and your family safe during the holidays, including candle safety, proper Christmas tree care, and fireplace management.
Sunday Journal with Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Pete J. Ostroskey
December 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
