Sunday Journal with NAMI Cape Cod

April 17, 2020

While there are many people with mental illness affected by the coronavirus pandemic, NAMI Cape Cod is continuing to offer help. Executive Director Jackie Lane explains how they’re continuing their support groups online and she offers tips on how everyone can manage their stress and anxiety during this difficult time.

