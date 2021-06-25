Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom joins Sunday Journal this week to outline how the Seashore’s beaches will be safe this year despite a famine of lifeguards across the nation. He also touches on general beach safety as sharks return to Cape Cod, as well as updates on upgrades the Seashore has been working on throughout the season.
Sunday Journal with National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom
June 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
