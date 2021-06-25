You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom

Sunday Journal with National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom

June 25, 2021

Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom joins Sunday Journal this week to outline how the Seashore’s beaches will be safe this year despite a famine of lifeguards across the nation. He also touches on general beach safety as sharks return to Cape Cod, as well as updates on upgrades the Seashore has been working on throughout the season.

