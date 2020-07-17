You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Sean O’Brien

Sunday Journal with Sean O’Brien

July 17, 2020

In part one of our two part segment with Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien, he talks to us about how he and his staff have been handling the COVID-19 pandemic since it began and reflects on the work that has been done in the community.

In part two of our two part segment with Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien, Sean discusses how his department is handling testing and personal protective equipment this summer and how they’re getting ready in case there is a surge.

