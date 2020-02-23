You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Seaside Le Mans

Sunday Journal with Seaside Le Mans

February 23, 2020

The 20th Annual Seaside Le Mans will be taking place this year – Race Director Kelsey Ellis is in studio to talk about the beneficiaries and the F-1 cart race that takes place in Mashpee.

