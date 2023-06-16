The Founder and Executive Director of the Great Blizzards of Massachusetts ice hockey team Steve Nearman joined us in-studio this week to talk about their all-inclusive hockey team. The organization will be expanding to Cape Cod this fall, with spots open for all—-regardless of disabilities, gender, and other backgrounds. Steve spoke about the history behind the Great Blizz as well as the importance of bringing people together through hockey.
Sunday Journal with Steve Nearman of the Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Hockey Team
June 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
