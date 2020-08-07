You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Steven Xiarhos

Sunday Journal with Steven Xiarhos

August 7, 2020

Former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos is running for the Republican nomination in the race for the Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Seat. He discusses why he got into the race and what he’ll do if he’s elected to Beacon Hill. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 