Former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos is running for the Republican nomination in the race for the Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Seat. He discusses why he got into the race and what he’ll do if he’s elected to Beacon Hill.
Sunday Journal with Steven Xiarhos
August 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
