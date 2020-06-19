Executive Director Zee Crocker talks about the upcoming virtual open house that the group is hosting on Thursday, June 25 and also the work that they’re doing to ensure safe and clean water for the community.
Sunday Journal with the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition
June 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition
- Sunday Journal with Cape Kid Meals
- Sunday Journal with Sustainable Practices
- Yarmouth Business Owners Call for Wider Reopening
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Looks to Expand Testing
- Falmouth Scaling Back Summer Recreation Programs
- White Shark Research Season Underway
- Arts Foundation Launching Community Arts Project in Wake of Floyd Death
- State Auditor Weighs In On Proposed Police Reform Plan
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Details Expanded COVID-19 Testing
- 5 More Reported COVID-19 Cases on Cape Puts Total Past 1,500
- State Announces Additional Administrative Tax Relief Measures for Businesses
- 1.5 Million More Laid-Off Workers Seek Unemployment Benefits