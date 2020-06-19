You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition

Sunday Journal with the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition

June 19, 2020

Executive Director Zee Crocker talks about the upcoming virtual open house that the group is hosting on Thursday, June 25 and also the work that they’re doing to ensure safe and clean water for the community.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 