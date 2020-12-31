You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Cape and Islands United Way

Sunday Journal with the Cape and Islands United Way

December 31, 2020

United Way president Mark Scala joins us to discuss the organization: its mission its fund raising and charity organizations it serves and how you can become a United Way volunteer.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 