United Way president Mark Scala joins us to discuss the organization: its mission its fund raising and charity organizations it serves and how you can become a United Way volunteer.
Sunday Journal with the Cape and Islands United Way
December 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with the Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Sunday Journal with the Cape and Islands United Way
- Baker Says Vaccine Distribution Plan on Schedule for New Year
- Health Professionals Urge Safety First for Polar Plunge Tradition
- Local Libraries to Host Museum of Bad Art Zoom Event
- Donations to HAC Prior to New Year to be Doubled
- Harwich Festival of Trees Fundraiser Raises Over $12k for Food Security
- Massachusetts Post Offices to Close For New Year’s Day
- UPDATE: Steamship Authority Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
- Outer Cape COVID-19 Test Sites Open for Appointment
- Study Shows Black Students Spend More to Become Social Workers
- Outdoor Dining Approved for Eleven Falmouth Restaurants
- Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Offers Fundamentals of Shellfish Farming Course