Wendy Northcross and Kevin Howard with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce discuss their roles on the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force and how they’re working to help reopen the Cape and Islands safely.
Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce
June 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
