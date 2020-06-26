You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

June 26, 2020

Wendy Northcross and Kevin Howard with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce discuss their roles on the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force and how they’re working to help reopen the Cape and Islands safely.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 