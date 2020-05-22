You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands

Sunday Journal with the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands

May 22, 2020

Karen Ellery-Jones with The Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands talks about the work that the organization does in helping those who want someone to talk to and how they’re coping in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 