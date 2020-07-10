You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the COMM Fire Department

Sunday Journal with the COMM Fire Department

July 10, 2020

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Fire Department Fire Prevention Officer Martin MacNeely joins us again to talk about how their senior home safety program is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and gives tips on what people can do to stay safe during the summer season. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 