You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Southern New England AAA

Sunday Journal with the Southern New England AAA

December 18, 2020

Mary McGuire, Director of Public & Legislative Affairs at Southern New England AAA talks about traveling safely for the holidays, including tips for road trips, air travel, rental cars, and hotel stays.  

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 