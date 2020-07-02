Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary Sea Turtle Stranding Coordinator Karen Dourdeville discusses the first sighting of the season for sea turtles in Cape Cod waters and what they’re doing to help educate the public about the animals.
Sunday Journal with the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary
July 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
