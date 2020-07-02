You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

Sunday Journal with the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

July 2, 2020

Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary Sea Turtle Stranding Coordinator Karen Dourdeville discusses the first sighting of the season for sea turtles in Cape Cod waters and what they’re doing to help educate the public about the animals.

