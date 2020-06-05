You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson

June 5, 2020

Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson joins us to talk about how important the relationship is between the African American community and police and what more needs to be done to ensure that the tragedy seen last month in Minneapolis doesn’t happen again.

