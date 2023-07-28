The Woods Hole Film Festival kicks off this weekend, and Founder and Director Judy Laster says it’s a return to form after COVID disruptions. She highlights some of the films hitting the screen through August 5, filmmakers, and more. Laster also discusses the strikes in Hollywood, as well as the emergence of AI in the creative industries.
Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival, Hollywood Strikes, and AI
July 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival, Hollywood Strikes, and AI
- 32nd Woods Hole Film Festival Showing Over 100 Films
- Local Lawmakers Support State’s Denial of Holtec Discharge
- Cape Cod Has Among Highest Population of White Sharks in the World
- Inaugural Hurricane Symposium on Cape Cod Gets Large Turnout
- Provincetown Selects Developer For Affordable Housing Project
- Americorps Cape Cod to Recognize Graduating Members
- Eversource Applies to for Work Permits in Vineyard Sound
- Authorities Urge Safety as Bear is Spotted in Bourne
- Milestone Approaching for Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement
- State Suspends Fireworks Shooter’s License After Vineyard Incident
- Duffy Health Center Receives Grant For On-Site Improvements
- Barnstable Little League Team Makes State Finals