Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival, Hollywood Strikes, and AI

July 28, 2023

The Woods Hole Film Festival kicks off this weekend, and Founder and Director Judy Laster says it’s a return to form after COVID disruptions. She highlights some of the films hitting the screen through August 5, filmmakers, and more. Laster also discusses the strikes in Hollywood, as well as the emergence of AI in the creative industries.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


