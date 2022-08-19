Principal Engineer with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Andy Bowen joined the program this week to speak about the recent research mission conducted by the Alvin, a U.S. Navy-owned submersible. Andy talked about its roughly four-mile deep dive into the Puerto Rico trench, the vessel’s prep work on the Cape, and more.
Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
August 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
