Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

August 19, 2022

Principal Engineer with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Andy Bowen joined the program this week to speak about the recent research mission conducted by the Alvin, a U.S. Navy-owned submersible. Andy talked about its roughly four-mile deep dive into the Puerto Rico trench, the vessel’s prep work on the Cape, and more.

