LISTEN: Cape Cod Toy Library celebrates new, bigger space

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Toy Library is celebrating a major expansion from a small space at a local church to their own renovated building.

President and Founder Deb Willsea joins Sunday Journal to talk about the expansion and how play is critical for the mental development of children.

The new creative exploration space is designed with the Reggio Emilia approach recognizing the environment as the third teacher that promotes curiosity, creativity, and collaborative learning.

The new location is at 1919 Main Street, West Barnstable, at the corner of Route 132 and 6A passed the Cape Cod Community College and YMCA.

The 4,000 square foot building has been renovated for the purpose. A ribbon cutting will take place Friday from 4 to 5 pm with a preview party form 5 to 7 pm Saturday.

The open house will run from 10 am to 1 pm for families and educators, including some special guests like children’s author Christy Scott Cashman and guitarist and song writer Paul Kehoe.

