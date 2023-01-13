You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges Denied $2B but Local Officials Undaunted

Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges Denied $2B but Local Officials Undaunted

January 13, 2023

A close to $2 billion federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper joins Sunday Journal to discuss where the project is currently in its design, and what options lie ahead for funding.

