A close to $2 billion federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper joins Sunday Journal to discuss where the project is currently in its design, and what options lie ahead for funding.
Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges Denied $2B but Local Officials Undaunted
January 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Internet Changing Education with Cape Cod Community College Experts
- Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges Denied $2B but Local Officials Undaunted
- Sunday Journal – New Piers, Ships and Website for the Steamship Authority
- Soaring US Egg Prices Put Pressure on Consumers, Businesses
- Cable Installation Impacting Barnstable Roads
- Yarmouth to Take Comments on Climate Change Vulnerability Plan
- Town Offices, Services to Close for MLK Day
- Steamship Authority Considering Fourth Vessel Acquisition
- Projected Mega Millions Prize Would Be 4th Biggest in U.S. History
- Can US Avoid a Recession? As Inflation Eases, Optimism Rises
- Wellfleet Creates Program to Aid First-Time Homebuyers
- Post Offices to Close on MLK Day
- Voters Approve Additional $38M For Nauset High Renovation