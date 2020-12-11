You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Chat with Dr. John Kalin of Cardiovascular Consultants

Sunday Journal Chat with Dr. John Kalin of Cardiovascular Consultants

December 11, 2020

In the studio today we have Dr. John Kalin. Dr. Kalin talks about stress around the holidays and its impact on the heart. Dr. Kalin talks about the condition called “holiday heart”, symptoms to watch out for, and what you can do to reduce stress. (Hint: exercise!)

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 