In the studio today we have Dr. John Kalin. Dr. Kalin talks about stress around the holidays and its impact on the heart. Dr. Kalin talks about the condition called “holiday heart”, symptoms to watch out for, and what you can do to reduce stress. (Hint: exercise!)
Sunday Journal Chat with Dr. John Kalin of Cardiovascular Consultants
December 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
