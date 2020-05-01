You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Chat with Love Live Local

Sunday Journal Chat with Love Live Local

May 1, 2020

Amanda Converse joins us to talk about the Cape Cod Resilience Fund which provides direct grants to small business owners on the Cape to offer some relief from economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
