Amanda Converse joins us to talk about the Cape Cod Resilience Fund which provides direct grants to small business owners on the Cape to offer some relief from economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sunday Journal Chat with Love Live Local
May 1, 2020
- Steamship Authority Implements New Face Covering Polices for Employees and Passengers
- Falmouth Road Race to be Run “At Home” This Summer
- Barnstable County Launches Reopening Task Force
- Barnstable County Health Officials Pleased With Community Response to COVID-19
- Crocker Pleased with State’s Coronavirus Efforts
- Orleans Extending Renewal Deadline For Over Sand, Transfer Station Stickers
- Paw Palooza Postponed Until 2021
- Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Taking COVID-19 Precautions
- 3 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape
- 44th Annual Blessing of the Bikes Canceled
- Wellfleet Selectboard Votes to Reduce Town Gathers Amid Pandemic
- Provincetown, Yarmouth, and Falmouth Requiring Select Residents to Wear Face Coverings in Public