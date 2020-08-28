You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Chat with the Family Pantry of Cape Cod

Sunday Journal Chat with the Family Pantry of Cape Cod

August 28, 2020

Chris Menard with the Family Pantry of Cape Cod in Harwich tells us how the pantry has been serving the Cape community during the COVID-19 pandemic and how their resources and services are available to anyone who is in need.

