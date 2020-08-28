Chris Menard with the Family Pantry of Cape Cod in Harwich tells us how the pantry has been serving the Cape community during the COVID-19 pandemic and how their resources and services are available to anyone who is in need.
Sunday Journal Chat with the Family Pantry of Cape Cod
August 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal Chat with the Family Pantry of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal with Take Care Cape Cod
- Markey Makes Stop on the Cape Before Primary Contest
- U.S. Postal Service Launches New Election Mail Website
- Registration Open for Barnstable Police Explorers Program
- Monomoy School District Holds Coronavirus Antibody Test Clinic
- Local Businesses Prepare for Tax-Free Weekend
- Officials Review State of Local Transportation
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Re-Schedules Celebration of American Automobiles Event
- EPA Grants to Benefit Local Estuaries, Other Water Sources
- A 2nd Day of NBA Playoff Games Halted Over Racial Injustice
- No New COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands
- Chamber of Commerce CEO: Adapting During Pandemic Is Key