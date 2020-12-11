You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Chat with the Major Crisis Relief Fund

December 11, 2020

In studio today we have Judy Walden Scarafile and Betsey Sethares of the Major Crisis Relief Fund. Started in 2016, the fund is meant to help the community due to a major event on Cape Cod, such as a national disaster. They talk about the initial sponsors, its relationship to The Needy Fund, and how the fund helps the community with food and housing, especially during the pandemic.

