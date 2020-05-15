You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Discussion with Jay McMahon

Sunday Journal Discussion with Jay McMahon

May 15, 2020

With the special election for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat set for Tuesday, voters will be electing a new senator for the first time in years. Republican nominee and Bourne attorney Jay McMahon talks to us about his campaign and what he wants to do on Beacon Hill if he’s successful on Tuesday.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 