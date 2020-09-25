The Annual Nauset Disposal Trash is being held virtually this year and is raising money for a number of local organizations. Shawn Delude and Kara Boule join us to talk about this year’s event and the impact that it’s had in the community over the years.
Sunday Journal Discussion with Nauset Disposal About Trash Bash
September 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
