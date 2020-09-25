You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Discussion with Nauset Disposal About Trash Bash

September 25, 2020

The Annual Nauset Disposal Trash is being held virtually this year and is raising money for a number of local organizations. Shawn Delude and Kara Boule join us to talk about this year’s event and the impact that it’s had in the community over the years.

