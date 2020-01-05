We’ll have a special guest on the show. Former U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh and leader of the Carter Center Mary Ann Peters was recently on Cape Cod to promote empowerment for women.
Sunday Journal Discussion with the Ambassador to Bangladesh
January 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
