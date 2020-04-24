You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Discussion with the Cape Cod Baseball League

Sunday Journal Discussion with the Cape Cod Baseball League

April 24, 2020

With the opening date of the Cape Cod Baseball League approaching on June 13th, President Chuck Sturtevant is keeping a close eye on how things go with the coronavirus. He talks to us about plans for the upcoming season and how important sports is for the community.

