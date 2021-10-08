You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee

Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee

October 8, 2021

Wellfleet Oyster Project’s Joshua Gee joins Sunday Journal to discuss the organization’s recently finished first season of oyster shell recycling. From helping to replenish shellfish populations to bolstering Cape Cod’s coastal resiliency, Gee says the spent shells have a lot to offer.

