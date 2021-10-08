Wellfleet Oyster Project’s Joshua Gee joins Sunday Journal to discuss the organization’s recently finished first season of oyster shell recycling. From helping to replenish shellfish populations to bolstering Cape Cod’s coastal resiliency, Gee says the spent shells have a lot to offer.
Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee
October 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Walk for Alzheimer’s Going Virtual with Melanie Braverman
- Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness: Mammograms with Dr. Stamatia Destounis
- Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee
- Local Religious Organization Among Awardees For Security Grant
- Two Barnstable Police Officers Receive Medal Of Valor
- State Health Officials Report Eighth West Nile Virus Case
- Whelan Outlines Planned Run for Barnstable County Sheriff
- Town Of Orleans Announces Upcoming Flu Clinic
- Health Experts Highlight Mammograms, Cancer Detection
- Wellfleet Issues Mask Order
- Pfizer Asks US to Allow COVID Shots for Kids Ages 5 to 11
- Tim Whelan to Run for Barnstable County Sheriff
- Congress Foresees Short-Term Debt Fix Amid Perilous Standoff