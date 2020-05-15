You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with Susan Moran

May 15, 2020

Voters are getting ready to cast their ballots on Tuesday for a new state senator for the Plymouth and Barnstable district. Democratic nominee and Falmouth Selectman Susan Moran discusses some of the most important issues the district faces and why she’s the right person for the position.

