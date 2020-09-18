Judy Walden Scarafile and Betsey Sethares with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund are back on the program to talk about how fundraising and support have been going so far with the Fund and how they’re continuing to help the community that has been economically impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund
September 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
