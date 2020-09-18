You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund

Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund

September 18, 2020

Judy Walden Scarafile and Betsey Sethares with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund are back on the program to talk about how fundraising and support have been going so far with the Fund and how they’re continuing to help the community that has been economically impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

