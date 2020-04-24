You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Young Professionals

Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Young Professionals

April 24, 2020

CCYP CEO Lauren Barker joins us to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic affects young professionals on the Cape and how her organization has been forced to change its operations, creating virtual chats and meeting remotely.

