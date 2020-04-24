CCYP CEO Lauren Barker joins us to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic affects young professionals on the Cape and how her organization has been forced to change its operations, creating virtual chats and meeting remotely.
Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Young Professionals
April 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
