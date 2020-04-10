You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with the Housing Assistance Corporation During COVID-19

Sunday Journal with the Housing Assistance Corporation During COVID-19

April 10, 2020

Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta tells us about many Cape residents looking for help to pay their rent and mortgage payments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they have created the Workforce Housing Relief Fund to help those in need.

