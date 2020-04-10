Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta tells us about many Cape residents looking for help to pay their rent and mortgage payments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they have created the Workforce Housing Relief Fund to help those in need.
Sunday Journal with the Housing Assistance Corporation During COVID-19
April 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
