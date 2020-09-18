It’s that time of the year again when we get ready for Wellfleet Oysterfest, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being held virtually this year. Michele Insley with Wellfleet SPAT joins us to talk about what they’re doing to ensure that the 20th annual event is still memorable.
Sunday Journal with the Wellfleet OysterFest
September 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
