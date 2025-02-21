You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Upper Cape Tech Going to State Drama Festival with “The Yellow Boat”

February 21, 2025

Upper Cape Tech is going to a statewide drama competition with its rendition of “The Yellow Boat,” featuring special effects from its multiple shop departments as well as student actors. 

Drama Director Robert Genereau and students Lola Minahan and Ali Adavan-Jeri join Sunday Journal to talk more about the show that will bring back their dinner-and-show style of theater February 27 starting with food at 5:30 pm with the show at 7:30.

They say it’s been one of their most difficult productions as they get ready for the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild’s High School Drama Festival, a yearly competition of 40-minute plays from attendees. 

Genereau says the competition expects plays with more dramatic arcs, and so they have chosen “The Yellow Boat,” based on a true story by David Saar about his 8-year-old son with congenial hemophilia who passed away due to AIDS-related complications in 1987. 

More on the show, including tickets, can be found here.

