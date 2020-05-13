Survey: Majority of Provincetown Businesses Will Re-Open This Summer

PROVINCETOWN – A survey conducted by the Provincetown Recovery Coalition’s Business Group found that of the town businesses that responded, roughly 80 percent of them said they will open this summer.

The survey, which was distributed to 500 town businesses, received 286 responses in 48 hours.

Business owners were asked a series of questions, including whether they need financial assistance from the government, what safety guidelines they will follow during the summer, what recommendations they would support to expand business service into public spaces, and other general operational questions.

“During this tough and uncertain time, we want to thank all the businesses who are opening this season for their overwhelming commitment to put the safety of their employees and customers first,” the coalition said in a statement.

A summary of the results shows that close to 90 percent of respondents support safety measures such as social distancing, enhanced sanitation, requirements for staff to wear masks and other personal protective equipment, and contact-less payments.

Over 80 percent of businesses said they have a plan in place to communicate health restrictions to customers and will follow CDC, state, and town safety guidelines.

Business owners said they realize that they will run under a reduced capacity and over 70 percent said they would remain open later in the year to compensate for lost business.

Additionally, over 60 percent said they will need additional disaster funding from the government.

Other survey results show that 67 percent of businesses support turning a section of Commercial Street into a pedestrian mall for a portion of the day, and a majority of businesses would like relaxed restrictions in public spaces to allow outside display for retail and to provide public picnic areas on town property.

Business sectors reached by the survey include retail stores, galleries, lodging, restaurants, salon/spas, realtors, financial services, entertainment venues, bars, and transportation companies.

The survey results will be turned into recommendations for Town Manager Robin Craver and the Select Board to review for possible implementation.

The survey is the first of two surveys drafted by the coalition to gather information to help shape recommendations for the gradual re-opening of Provincetown.

The Coalition’s Business Group is led by President of the Provincetown Chamber of Commerce Patrick Patrick, co-owner of the Crown & Anchor Entertainment Complex and Mussel Beach Health Club Dr. Rick Murray, Executive Director of the Provincetown Business Guild Bob Sanborn, and Provincetown’s Director of Tourism Anthony Fuccillo.

The group said they were impressed with the feedback they received from the survey.