Survey Seeks to Identify Cape Cod’s Healthcare Needs

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has released a survey to identify Cape Cod’s health needs.

Feedback from the survey will be used to see if the region’s healthcare needs are currently being met.

Data from the survey will help the group determine services and programs that might be necessary in the next few years.

The survey is part of Cape Cod Healthcare’s three-year community health needs assessment for 2023-2025 to learn about the health of people who live in Barnstable County.

Healthcare officials stated that the survey is anonymous and does not require participants to give their names or addresses.

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, May 13.

Visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s site to take the survey.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter