HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony and Conservatory has launched the Arts Explorers supplemental homeschool program.

Students from preschool through grade eight can be a part of a weekly music and visual arts class led by knowledgeable educators in the field.

Classes will be divided based on age and limited to 10 students per session.

Classes run for a span of 10 weeks, beginning the week of September 28. For more information, visit the Cape Symphony and Conservatory’s website by clicking here.