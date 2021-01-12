AG Healey Focusing on Tenant Rights As Pandemic Continues

HYANNIS – As the coronavirus pandemic continues and many eviction cases across the state and country are filed, Attorney General Maura Healey has issued reminders to tenants about their rights.

Those who receive an eviction notice, which must be ordered by a court, are entitled to a court hearing.

With that, they do not have to move out right away. During that extra time, tenants are urged by Healey to explore financial and legal resources, including benefits made available by the state such as the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance program.

Tenants may also qualify for the federal eviction moratorium offered by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. The CDC moratorium has been extended through the end of January.

Free legal guidance for those that qualify is also available, and some tenants may have certain defenses against eviction notices that would allow them to remain in their homes.

For more information, reach out to the Attorney General’s office or visit the office’s website by clicking here.