Terrio Announces Re-election Campaign for Dennis Selectman

DENNIS – John Terrio has announced his re-election bid for the Dennis Board of Selectmen.

Terrio serves as vice chair and says the board has accomplished a lot over the last two terms.

If re-elected, Terrio said he will continue to focus on fiscal responsibility and preservation throughout the town, including the DHY Wastewater Community Partnership, Council on Aging, Recreation Department, Solid Waste and Recycling Committee and the Dennis Port Revitalization Committee.

“I’ve enjoyed working on the challenges we have faced and especially appreciated the opportunity to work with the board and residents to make Dennis the special place that it is,” Terrio said.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone for another term.”

Terrio is a graduate of Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School and longtime resident of Dennis.

A campaign kickoff event will take place Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Encore Bistro and Bar in Dennis.