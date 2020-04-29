Better Business Bureau Warns Of Government Loan Fraud

BOSTON – The Better Business Bureau is reminding the public to have heightened awareness for cyber fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BBB has received several reports of a fake “government agency” contacting individuals on Facebook about a business grant.

The agency is urging the public to research all government loans before giving out any personal information.

Tip’s for Spotting a Small Business Loan Scam

-Look for a website that ends in .gov or .ca

-Do a quick internet search for similar offers

-Government agencies do not typically text or communicate through social media outlets

-There is no such thing as a free government grant

-Businesses typically don’t receive government grants. In general the federal government only offers grants to non-profits, educational institutions, and state and local governments

For more information visit the Small Business Administration’s website SBA.gov.