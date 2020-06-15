Cape Cod Foundation Deploying $130,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

YARMOUTH – With funds received from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, the Cape Cod Foundation has deployed an additional $130,000 in grants.

The grants will go towards ten nonprofit organizations selected by The Cape Cod Foundation that provide services to Cape Cod residents impacted by the pandemic.

The Relief Fund supports those across the state most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, focusing on essential frontline workers and vulnerable populations including the homeless, immigrant populations, people with disabilities and those facing food insecurity.

“Food insecurity continues to be an ongoing challenge greatly exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation in a statement.

“This round of grants will continue to help stock local nonprofit food pantries and keep meal delivery programs operational.”

The ten organizations that have received funding through this round of grants includes Cape Cod Children’s Place, Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation, Catholic Social Services of Fall River, Friends of the Bourne Council on Aging, Inc./Bourne Friends Food Pantry, and the Harwich Ecumenical Council for the Homeless, Homeless Prevention Council, Salvation Army Hyannis, Sandwich Food Pantry, Soup Kitchen in Provincetown, and the Yarmouth Food Pantry.

To date, the Foundation has received $350,000 from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund to deploy across Cape Cod.