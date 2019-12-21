The Cape Conservatory Partnering With Sponsors To Support Children In Need

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Conservatory has partnered with several local organizations to help bring the therapeutic benefits of art education to children in need.

As Part of the partnership, the Cape Conservatory will provide music, art and Dance programs for students to explore their emotions, cope with stress, boost self-esteem, and work on social skills through art education.

Partners include The Department of Children And Families, Children’s Cove, The Coalition For Children, and The Sandwich Partnership For Families And Gosnold.

The Partner Organizations have Identified 15 children ages 4-17 who will benefit from the programs.